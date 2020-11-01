STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Happy birthday VVS Laxman: Wishes pour in from cricketing fraternity

Here’s how the cricketing fraternity wished Laxman on his birthday:

Published: 01st November 2020 12:56 PM

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:  As former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman rings in his 46th birthday on Sunday, wishes continue to pour in for the "very very special" batsman.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag posted a quirky tweet as wished his "wonderful friend" on his birthday.

"Inke wrist mein alag hi twist tha. Happy Birthday to a wonderful friend Bhrata @VVSLaxman281. May you find all the love and happiness," Sehwag tweeted.

Suresh Raina said that playing with a "true gentleman" Laxman was an honour for the 'southpaw'.

"Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281. It's always been an honour to play with a true gentleman like you. Wishing lots of happiness & healthy times ahead," Raina tweeted.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh cherished the old memories and posted a picture of him along with Laxman and former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

"Very very special wishes for a fine gentleman on the park & in life! Happy birthday, @VVSLaxman281 It's been a pleasure playing alongside you & creating memories together! Wishing you happiness and success always! Loads of love and wishes laxi #Legend," Yuvraj tweeted.

"Very very happy birthday to a very very special man @VVSLaxman281 wish you lots of happiness.. #HappyBirthDayVVSLaxman," Harbhajan tweeted.

In his cricketing career, Laxman played 86 ODIs and 134 Tests for India amassing 2,338 and 8,781 runs respectively. He was the architect of India's historic come-from-behind victory over Australia in the 2001 Kolkata Test, scoring his career-best 281 in the match. 

