Rohit Sharma could be in danger of injuring himself again: Ravi Shastri reveals medical report details

The BCCI is monitoring Rohit's progress and there is a possibility that he may play for Mumbai Indians later in the IPL.

Published: 01st November 2020 02:43 PM

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: India head coach Ravi Shastri has revealed that Rohit Sharma's medical report stated that "he could be in danger of injuring himself again" and advised him not to rush his comeback.

Rohit, who is recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered in the ongoing IPL, was left out of the India squad for the Australia tour on a day when he hit the nets for Mumbai Indians, sparking speculation on his fitness status.

Shastri said the call not to include Rohit in the squad was taken by the selectors after going through his medical report.

"It's being handled by the people in charge of the medical part of it. We don't get involved in that. They have submitted a report to the selectors and they have gone about their business.

"I have no say, neither I am a part of the selection. All I know is the medical report which says he could be in danger of injuring himself again," Shastri told 'Times Now'.

The tour of Australia comprises three T20 Internationals, as many ODIs and four Tests.

The series is scheduled to start on November 27.

Shastri advised Rohit not to make the same mistake he made during his playing days.

"There is nothing more frustrating for a player than he gets injured. Sometimes you know, you want to get out of that room of yours and try and see how quickly you can come back," said Shastri.

ALSO READ: No clarity over Rohit Sharma's injury surprising

"And therein lies the grey area. Therein lies the problem where you want to go and play, you want to test yourself. But only you will know at the back of your mind whether you are 100% of there is a chance of it going again."

The BCCI is monitoring Rohit's progress and there is a possibility that he may play for Mumbai Indians later in the IPL.

"What I fear, I have been through that as a cricketer myself. I finished my career in 1991 when I went back to Australia when I shouldn't have. If I had taken a break for 3-4 months, I could've played five years longer for India.

"So, I speak from experience. It is a similar case. I wanted to go. Doctors told me don't go. It was greed. I was in tremendous form so there was this eagerness to go back. I hope Rohit's case is not that serious and same with Ishant (Sharma)," added Shastri.

Ishant, who plays for Delhi Capitals, also got injured during the IPL.

Shastri said the Indian team is bound to miss players of Rohit and Ishant's calibre.

"Both Ishant and Rohit will be missed in Australia. Both were missed in New Zealand too. Ishant played a huge role in our win last time (in Australia) and Rohit played a huge role in the home series against South Africa (last year).

"Both these players have had a huge role to play for us to be at the top of the WTC standings," said the head coach.

In Rohit's absence, K L Rahul has been made Virat Kohli's deputy in limited overs format.

Shastri was not surprised with the selectors' decision.

"It is not surprising at all. He captained the side in New Zealand (during the T20 series) when Virat and Rohit were not on the field," added Shastri.

