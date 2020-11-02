STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twitter India launches new emojis for Women's T20 challenge

The tournament will be played between three teams from November 4-November 9, with all the four matches being held in the UAE.

Indian womens cricket team

Indian womens cricket team (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Twitter India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday joined hands to launch seven new custom emojis for the womens cricket league -- Jio Women's T20 challenge.

The matches will be played between teams Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity who will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj respectively.

"To enhance user experience this season, We have launched seven new custom emojis around the league, as well as for its teams and the respective captains," the platform said in a statement.

Fans will be able to activate these emojis by Tweeting with the following hashtags: #MithaliRaj or #Mithali, #Harmanpreet or #Harman, #Smriti or #SM18, #WomensT20Challenge, #Velocity, #Supernovas and #Trailblazers.

This is the first time that an Indian women's sports league has got its own Twitter emoji, the platform said.

In 2017, Mithali Raj became the first woman cricketer from India to get an emoji during the Women's Cricket World Cup.

"Through these unique emojis, fans will be able to show instant support to their favourite teams and players on Twitter during the matches," the platform said.

Fans will also be able to follow and participate in live conversations, it added.

