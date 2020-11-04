Deadline over, BCCI Apex Council in the dark about reply to ICC's Olympic questionnaire

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Things tend to remain the same in BCCI. A few days ago, Anshuman Gaekwad said that the board president and secretary are keeping Apex Council members in the dark about the decisions they are taking. An Apex Council member himself, the former opener even took the unusual step of making his feeling public.

The Apex Council is in the dark again, about the BCCI's stand on cricket in the Olympics. The ICC has sent a questionnaire to its member boards, seeking their opinion on matters like potential financial support from their governments if the game is included in the Olympics.

November 2 was the last date of sending replies, which will be assessed in the next ICC Board meeting later this month. Till Tuesday, Apex Council members were not aware of this.

"I have not been informed of any decision taken by BCCI regarding cricket in the Olympics. It's possible that the president and secretary have decided something and will update the Apex Council later. It's not that the BCCI president or secretary need our permission. Just that they should convey these decisions to the Apex Council," an Apex Council member told Express on Tuesday.

There are more in the Council equally in the dark.

The BCCI constitution defines Apex Council as "primarily responsible for the governance of the affairs of the BCCI.

"As president and secretary, Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah occupy powerful positions. But they cannot take decisions on their own if not approved by the Apex Council. According to Rule 7. 1. (C) of the constitution, the president can "exercise such functions and duties as he may be empowered with by the General Body or Apex Council."

The constitution says there shall be nine members in the Apex Council — five BCCI office-bearers, one member nominated by the general body, two players' representatives and a representative of the Comptroller and Auditor General.

At present, there are eight, following the resignation of the BCCI vice-president.

It's possible that the BCCI has not taken a decision yet. Maybe the president and secretary will discuss this when the office-bearers meet in the UAE during the IPL playoffs over the next few days.

But, as an Apex Council member pointed out, certain matters ought to be discussed before decisions are taken. If not discussed, members should at least be informed of the decisions taken by the president and secretary. In case of the ICC's questions on cricket in Olympics, the Apex Council has not heard anything at all.