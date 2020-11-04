STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan release Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail from squad

Published: 04th November 2020 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LAHORE: Pakistan have released batsmen Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail from the squad following the completion of the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Ali played the first two ODIs and scored 21, 22 respectively while Imam-ul-Haq featured in all three ODIs and accumulated 111 runs. Sohail played in the first ODI and played a knock of 71 runs.

The ODI series that was part of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League concluded on Tuesday with Zimbabwe winning the last match in Super Over and Pakistan recording a 2-1 series win.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Rohail Nazir, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadar, Zafar Gohar.

The two teams will now play three T20Is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on November 7,8 and 10.

