STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma maintain their top two spots in ODI rankings

Star Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have maintained their top two positions in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters.

Published: 04th November 2020 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

DUBAI: Star Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have maintained their top two positions in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters which got updated on Wednesday following the conclusion of three-match series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has gained three spots to reach 49th position even as captain Babar Azam has bridged the gap a little with the Indian pair. Babar's 221 runs, which include a knock of 125 in the third match on Tuesday evening, see him gain eight points though he remains in third position.

For Zimbabwe, Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams have advanced among batters after slamming fine centuries in the series. Taylor has progressed nine slots to 42nd position after scoring 204 runs including a knock of 112 in the first match. Williams has advanced 12 places to 46th position with 197 runs including an unbeaten 118 in the final match.

In the list of bowlers, New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult remains at the top spot, followed by India's Jasprit Bumrah. Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has achieved a career-best 16th position in the Rankings after a notable performance in the series with the hosts won 2-1.

Shaheen has gained eight places to move into the top 20 for the first time in his career with a match-winning haul of 5/49 in the opening ODI of the series in Rawalpindi.

Wahab Riaz, also a left-arm fast bowler like Shaheen, is another one to gain in the latest rankings update. He has moved up six places to 60th position, grabbing five wickets in two matches, including a haul of 4/41 in the second match of the series.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli ODI rankings ODI Batting Rankings
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp