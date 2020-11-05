STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women's T20 Challenge: Velocity beat Supernovas

Though it was a low-scoring game, the momentum swung between teams.

Published: 05th November 2020 08:51 AM

Sune Luus celebrates after guiding Velocity to victory on Wednesday | sportzpics

By Express News Service

Wednesday witnessed the resumption of Indian women’s cricket, with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas taking on Mithali Raj’s Velocity in the first match of the T20 Challenge in Sharjah. Though it was a low-scoring game, the momentum swung between teams.

Velocity, chasing 127, took the match till the last over to eventually win with a ball to spare. After losing the top three for 38, Veda Krishnamurthy (29) and Sushma Verma (34) stabilised the innings before all-rounder Sune Luus took the team home with an unbeaten 37 off 21. Earlier, riding on Chamari Athapaththu’s 44, Supernovas posted 126/8. For Velocity, left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht scalped three. 

Brief scores: Supernovas 126/8 in 20 ovs (Chamari 44, Harmanpreet 31; Ekta 3/23) lost to Velocity 129/5 in 20 ovs (Sune 37 n.o, Sushma 34).

Women's t20 challenge Supernova Velocity
