December restart for TNCA league, Ranji Trophy camp to follow

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After months of adopting a wait and watch approach, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) is set to resume competitive games from December subject to the approval of BCCI. Completing league matches is still the priority for TNCA. With BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hinting at a January start for the upcoming domestic season, TNCA wants to conduct a pre-season camp for Ranji Trophy probables next month.

The league was suspended midway in March due to the ongoing pandemic with more than 80 fixtures yet to be completed from the first to the sixth division. In the first division, the semifinals and final remain. But in other divisions, even the league matches are not over yet. TNCA were initially looking at restarting the league from October when the pandemic showed signs of slowing down in the state, however, due to the monsoons, they had to wait till December.

“There are plans to restart the league in December,” said TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy. “We didn’t want to host matches during the monsoon season and that’s why we have decided to resume it next month.” As reported by TNIE, there will be no coronavirus tests for players and support staff ahead of the proposed restart. The clubs will be intimated once TNCA finalises the dates in the next few weeks.

With regards to the next season, TNCA is planning to have a camp for around 30 players before Ranji Trophy. The venue for the camp has not been decided yet. It can be noted that the team underwent a pre-season camp in Tiruppur last year. During the lockdown, senior players such as R Ashwin and Abhinav Mukund have been vocal about the importance of having a conditioning camp ahead of the new season.

“With BCCI informing that Ranji Trophy will begin from January next year, we are looking to have a camp next month. We have plenty of options to conduct it with Chennai, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Salem and Coimbatore all having good facilities,” added Ramasaamy.