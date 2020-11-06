STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sledging is not going to worry Virat Kohli, says former Australia player Steve Waugh

Waugh is well-known for his love for India beyond the boundaries of cricket fields, highlighted by charity and other philanthropic work.

Published: 06th November 2020

India's captain Virat Kohli

India's captain Virat Kohli (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

SYDNEY: Former Australia cricket captain Steve Waugh says on-field “sledging” by Australia during the upcoming test series won’t bother India skipper Virat Kohli. And it may even inspire him.

Australia and India will play a four-test series beginning with a day-night match in Adelaide on Dec. 17 and later tests at Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. The teams will also play three one-day internationals beginning Nov. 27 and three Twenty20 matches.

“Sledging is not going to worry Virat Kohli, it doesn’t work against the great players and you’re better off leaving those guys alone,” Waugh told SNTV in an interview on Thursday.

“I think any extra motivation will make them dig in more and get more runs. So you’re better off not saying much to him."

As Australia captain from 1997 to 2004, he led the team to 15 of its record 16 consecutive test wins, and to victory in the 1999 Cricket World Cup. He played 168 tests for Australia and scored 10,927 runs.

Waugh is well-known for his love for India beyond the boundaries of cricket fields, highlighted by charity and other philanthropic work. He's also a keen photographer and has released a new book: “The Spirit of Cricket — India.”

Waugh travelled throughout the country earlier this year through maidans (grounds) of Mumbai, backstreets of Kolkata and the foothills of the Himalayas to take photos. He is currently hosting an exhibition of the photos in Sydney.

