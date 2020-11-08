STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir tests negative for coronavirus

Gautam Gambhir on Sunday announced that he has tested negative for coronavirus days after he revealed there was a positive case reported at his home.

Published: 08th November 2020 03:37 PM

Former Indian cricketer and lawmaker Gautam Gambhir (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday announced that he has tested negative for coronavirus days after he revealed there was a positive case reported at his home.

Gambhir urged everyone to follow the necessary COVID-19 guidelines to remain safe.

"Glad to share that my COVID test result is negative. Thank you for all the wishes. I again urge everyone to strictly follow guidelines. Stay safe," Gambhir tweeted.

On Friday, the former Indian opener had said that he has gone into self-isolation due to a positive COVID-19 case reported at his home. Gambhir was awaiting his test result which came out negative.

India recorded 45,674 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases in the country to 85,07,754, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Sunday.

