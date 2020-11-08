Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir tests negative for coronavirus

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday announced that he has tested negative for coronavirus days after he revealed there was a positive case reported at his home.

Gambhir urged everyone to follow the necessary COVID-19 guidelines to remain safe.

"Glad to share that my COVID test result is negative. Thank you for all the wishes. I again urge everyone to strictly follow guidelines. Stay safe," Gambhir tweeted.

On Friday, the former Indian opener had said that he has gone into self-isolation due to a positive COVID-19 case reported at his home. Gambhir was awaiting his test result which came out negative.

India recorded 45,674 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases in the country to 85,07,754, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Sunday.