Hats off to our bowlers for soaking in pressure: Harmanpreet after Supernovas' win

Defending 147, Supernovas restricted Trailblazers to 144 for five to enter their third successive final of the competition.

Published: 08th November 2020 02:28 AM

Harmanpreet Kaur C of Supernovas exchanges greetings with Trailblazers players after their match at Women's T20 Challenge 2020 in Sharjah. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHARJAH: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur doffed her hat to the bowlers for delivering under pressure as two-time champions Supernovas notched up a narrow two-run win over Trailblazers in a last-ball thriller at the Women's T20 Challenge here on Saturday.

"It was very close. Hats off to our bowlers, they soaked in the pressure and bowled to their fields," Harmanpreet said in the post-match presentation.

"Every game you play, you want to win. With the start we got, we were looking at least 160 but we knew that the ball was turning and our spinners will come into play."

"Today there was not much dew. We will try our best and with this win the confidence is high."

Chasing the total, Deepti Sharma (43 not out) and Harleen Deol (27 off 15 balls) took the chase deep but Trailblazers could only manage seven out of the 10 needed in the last over bowled by left-arm spinner Radha Yadav (2/30).

Trailblazers captain Smriti Mandhana hoped this defeat will be a wake-up call for her team ahead of the final.

"The girls took us really close. Would have loved to get past the line but it was a brilliant effort from Deepti and Harleen. There was quite a bit of dew around," she said.

"We were looking to win the match and didn't think about any other scenario, which team to play in the final etc. Hopefully we will play well against them in the final.

"A good wake up call for the bowlers and the fielding unit after the first match. Hopefully we will come back stronger on Monday."

Chamari Athapaththu, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, for her scintillating 67 off 48 balls, said as a senior player she knew she has to take the responsibility of giving the team a good start.

"I have to score runs as I am a senior player in this team. I know my responsibility and role in the team. I try and share my knowledge with the youngsters," she said.

"I want to improve the game all around the world and share whatever I know with the Indian girls and everyone. This was a must win game for us and I was little bit worried in the last 3-4 overs. Finally we won and that's good. We are a champion side and know how to win a game."

Radha Yadav, who defended 10 runs in the last over, said he just tried to bowl to the field.

"Wanted to keep it simple and was focusing to execute the plans. Just wanted to bowl according to the field and that's the plan," she said.

"I enjoy these situations and dream of playing in such situations and glad that I was able to help my team win."

