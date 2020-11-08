STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jofra Archer's six-year-old tweet goes viral as Joe Biden wins US Presidential Elections

And soon after Joe Biden emerged as the new US President, one of Jofra Archer's tweet from 2014 started making rounds on Twitter.

Published: 08th November 2020 05:23 PM

England bowler Jofra Archer

England bowler Jofra Archer (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As soon as it was announced that Joe Biden has defeated Donald Trump to win the 2020 US Elections and will become the next American president, netizens began searching for 'that' tweet from England cricketer Jofra Archer who has been known to be good with prophecies.

From "predicting" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 21-day curfew amid the Covid-19 pandemic to foretelling the Super Over in 2019 World Cup final, Archer has a knack in that department.

And soon after Democrat Biden emerged as the new US President, one of Archer's tweet from 2014 started making rounds on the micro-blogging website.

So what was his six-year-old tweet? "Joe" -- it was made on October 4, 2014.

"JOFRA KNOWS. HOW? EVERY DAMN TIME," tweeted one of the users while mentioning the above tweet from the tearaway pacer.

"Jofra predicted this 6 years back #PresidentElect #JoeBiden," said another.

"Did Jofra Archer call the 2020 US election way back in 2014?" said another Twitter user.

"See I told you!!!! This man is a time traveller!!!" said another.

Biden, the former two-term vice president and a Senate veteran, on Saturday won the US Presidential elections to become the 46th President of the country. Kamala Harris will be the next vice president, the first woman and the first person of colour to hold the office.

