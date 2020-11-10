STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque tests positive for COVID-19

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque had shown slight symptoms earlier and underwent test, the result of which came out as positive.

Published: 10th November 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque (Photo | AP)

By IANS

DHAKA: Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

According to Dhaka Tribune, Haque is currently staying at his home and maintaining self-isolation. The left-handed batsman had shown slight symptoms earlier and underwent test, the result of which came out as positive.

Haque -- a veteran of 40 Tests, 28 ODIs and 6 T20Is -- is now a doubtful starter for the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 tournament, scheduled to begin from the third week of November.

Earlier this week, Bangladesh T20I skipper Mahmudullah was also diagnosed with Covid-19. As a result, Mahmudullah will not be able to take part in the upcoming play-offs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal were to play in the fifth PSL edition which will resume from November 14 and run until November 17. Multan Sultans had picked Mahmudullah in place of Moeen Ali while Lahore Qalanders had brought in Tamim to replace Chris Lynn.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mominul Haque Bangladesh Test Captain Bangladesh Cricket COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp