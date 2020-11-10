STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC congratulates former Zimbabwe captain Elton Chigumbura on long career

Elton Chigumbura, who featured in 14 Tests, 213 ODIs and 54 T20I matches, will bring curtains on his career that began in 2004.

Published: 10th November 2020 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Former Zimbabwe captain Elton Chigumbura

Former Zimbabwe captain Elton Chigumbura (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday congratulated former Zimbabwe captain Elton Chigumbura on a 16-year international career that saw him compete in all three formats of the game.

The 34-year-old, who featured in 14 Tests, 213 ODIs and 54 T20I matches, will bring curtains on his career that began in 2004 after the conclusion of the ongoing T20 International series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

"I congratulate Elton for an impressive career that saw him succeed across formats for a number of years," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said in a release.

"He was a fine ambassador of the game and came up with notable contributions with both bat and ball across formats.

"I hope Elton will continue to be associated with the game after retirement and use his considerable experience to promote the game in his country and outside."

Chigumbura, who first shot into prominence during the Under-19 World Cup in 2004 in Bangladesh when he starred with the ball in a surprise victory over Australia, established himself in the senior team soon after, making his debut in a home ODI series against Sri Lanka the same year.

The fast bowling all-rounder scored 569 runs and took 21 wickets in 14 Tests but tasted more success in ODI cricket, amassing 4,340 runs and grabbing 101 wickets in 213 matches.

He went into Tuesday's T20I, the 57th and last of his career, with 891 runs and 16 wickets.

Chigumbura played in the World Cups of 2007, 2011 and 2015, the T20 World Cups of 2007, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016, as well as the Champions Trophy tournament in 2004 and 2006.

He led Zimbabwe in 62 ODIs and 18 T20Is.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC Elton Chigumbura Elton Chigumbura Retirement
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp