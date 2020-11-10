STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India's Tour of Australia: Day-Night Test to feature up to 27000 spectators

The tour will begin on November 27 with the first ODI in Sydney while the Test series starts on December 17 in Adelaide.

Published: 10th November 2020 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

India's captain Virat Kohli

India's captain Virat Kohli (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced that up to 27,000 spectators, which is 50 per cent of the total capacity, will be allowed at the Adelaide Oval for the first ever day-night Test between India and Australia, starting December 17.

In a world scarred by the COVID-19 pandemic, cricket matches are being played inside empty stadiums in strict in bio-bubbles.

However, the series between India and Australia is to feature some spectators.

The Indian team will head to Australia for a full series comprising three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals and four Tests.

The tour will begin on November 27 with the first ODI in Sydney while the Test series starts on December 17 in Adelaide.

"The Adelaide Oval is restricted to 50 per cent capacity, with 27,000 tickets available for each day of the opening day-night Test," cricket.com.au reported.

The Adelaide Test will be the only red-ball game which the India skipper Virat Kohli will feature in before he returns to be with his actor wife Anushka Sharma as the couple is getting ready to welcome its first child in early January.

It will be the first ever Pink Ball Test the two sides play against each other.

While Australia has hosted four Day/Night Test matches in Adelaide, India have played one against Bangladesh in 2019.

The Boxing Day Test scheduled to be played between December 26 to 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is restricted to 25 per cent of the total capacity crowd by the Victorian government, while the fourth Test at Brisbane can host up to 30,000 fans, or 75 per cent of its capacity.

"At present, the Victorian Government has approved 25,000 fans for each day of the Boxing Day Test across public, member and corporate tickets."

"With the improving COVID19 situation in the city, it is hoped more tickets may be able to be put on sale closer to the time, but this is yet to be confirmed."

The second Test to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground also has a cap of 23,000 that is 50 per cent of its total capacity.

"The SCG, which will host the traditional Pink Test from January 7  the third in the Vodafone Test Series is limited to 50 per cent of total capacity, or 23,000 fans."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australia vs India COVID-19 Adelaide Day-Night Test
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp