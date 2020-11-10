STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On this day in 2019: Deepak Chahar created record for best bowling figures in men's T20Is

Chahar ended the match with the figures of 6-7 and he surpassed Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis to create the record.

Published: 10th November 2020

Chahar ended the match with the figures of 6-7 and he surpassed Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis to create the record.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It was on November 10, 2019, when India pacer Deepak Chahar created a record for the best bowling figures in a men's T20I match.

He achieved the feat in the final T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh at the Vidharba Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

During the match, he also became the first Indian to take a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game. Chahar ended the match with the figures of 6-7 and he surpassed Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis to create the record.

Mendis had recorded figures of 6-8 against Zimbabwe in 2012. In the match against Bangladesh, Chahar also took a hat-trick as he dismissed one batsman on the last ball of the 18th over and then he dismissed two batsmen in the opening two balls of the 20th over.

Chahar took the wickets of Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Aminul Islam, Shaiful Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman.

India defeated Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third T20I to win the three-match series 2-1. Chasing 175 for the win, Bangladesh was bundled out for 144.

Earlier in the match, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's knocks of 62 and 52 respectively enabled India to post a score of 174/5 in the allotted twenty overs.

Chahar was last seen in action for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He finished the tournament with 12 wickets. 

