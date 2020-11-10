Paternity break for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Test squad

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The concept of going on paternity leave among cricketers in India is rare. But times are changing and with it preferences of players. The BCCI granted India captain and Virat Kohli, a batsman team wi­ll need the most in Australia, pate­­r­­nity leave on Monday. He wi­ll return from Adelaide after the first Test of the Border-Ga­vaskar Trophy starting on Dec 17 to be pre­s­ent alongside his wife Anushka Sharma. They are expecting the birth of their first child around the New Year. Kohli had informed his plans during the selection committee meeting.

“Considering the long rigo­rous tours players go through, it is important to be with th­e­ir family when it matters the most. Birth of your first child is always precious,” is how fo­rmer selection committee chairman MSK Prasad explained. “Paternity leave is not part of BCCI’s written policy, but is considered on humanitarian grounds.” During India’s Australia tour in 2017-18, the Prasad-led panel granted a similar leave to Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai Indians skipper, who was ignored for the Aussie tour due to hamstring injury, has been named only for Tests as he will not be fit for T20s and ODIs. He, however, is set to lead MI against Delhi Capitals in IPL final on Tuesday. In fact, Australian Cricket Board is the first board to ha­v­e a policy of 12-month paid maternity leave and three weeks of paternity leave in October 2019.