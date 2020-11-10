Virat Kohli to be missed, big Test for Rohit Sharma Down Under

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two things stood out in the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) status update on the touring contingent to Australia. Apart from confirming the injury of Wriddhiman Saha and Varun Chakravarthy, the permission to grant paternity leave to captain Virat Kohli received praise. But equally eyebrow-raising was the decision to rest Rohit Sharma for the T20 and ODI series, while he continues to play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Let’s begin with Kohli. Apart from taking the gloss out of the iconic series, his absence will create a big void, especially when one considers his record Down Under as India look to defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Since making his maiden century in 2012, the right-hander scored five more in two tours in 2014-15 and 2017-18, the joint-most by an Indian in Australia alongside Sachin Tendulkar. And since 2011, his 1,274 runs Down Under in 12 Tests is the second best for any touring batsman after Alastair Cook’s 1388 in 15 Tests.

Kohli will return home after playing the first Test in Adelaide, which will be a day/night affair. In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side as he is the designated vice-captain. The BCCI doesn’t mention paternity/maternity leaves in its player contracts. Going forward, it should review its policy as it has become a necessity of the time, given the time players spend away from their families. While Rohit availed it in 2017-18, not all have been forthcoming because of the fear of missing their place in the side. “When it comes to senior players, they are usually confident with such approach because they know their place is secured. But a young player or one who is just coming in, will think twice. The BCCI has granted them leave and in future (they) may even change the policy,” said former selection panel chief MSK Prasad.

In 2019, Cricket Australia brought in a policy which allows female players to take 12 months of maternity leave with pay with the option of extending the contract by a year. Similarly, men are allowed up to three weeks to be with their partners. They also provide travel support.

Now back to Rohit. After being left out of the touring party, he now finds a place in the Test squad, a decision which might have been forced by Kohli’s non-availability. With BCCI stating that it will rest him from the ODIs and T20Is to regain full fitness, why it allows him to play in the IPL remains a mystery. If it is a case of player refusing to adhere to guidelines, it is even more worrying.

Updates from BCCI

l Virat Kohli granted paternity leave, to return to India after first Test

l Rohit Sharma included in the Test squad alone

l Ishant Sharma will be included in Test squad after recovery

l Sanju Samson added to ODI squad as additional keeper

l Injured Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of T20I series, left-arm pacer T Natarajan named replacement

l A call on the availability of the injured Wriddhiman Saha will be taken later