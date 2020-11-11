STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara​ easily best two batsmen I've played with or against: Shane Warne

Warne, one of the greatest spinners of all time, scalped 708 wickets in 145 Tests for Australia. In 194 ODIs, he picked 293 wickets.

Published: 11th November 2020 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne has heaped praise on Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, saying the duo were the 'best two batsmen' he played with or against during his illustrious career.

"These two guys were clearly and easily the best two batsmen I played with or against and the best of my generation too (1989-2013) Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. Did you like watching the three of us play and do battle out on the field?" wrote Warne along with the picture which he posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

Tendulkar made his debut against Pakistan in Karachi in 1989 as a 16-year-old. He went on to play 200 Tests for India, scoring 100 centuries across Tests and ODIs. In 463 ODIs, Tendulkar scored 18,426 runs including 49 tons and in Tests, he has 15,921 runs to his name, including 51 centuries.

Lara, on the other hand, remains the only batsman in world cricket to score 400 runs in an innings in Test cricket. The left-handed batsman played 131 Tests and 299 ODIs for West Indies, scoring 11,953 and 10,405 runs respectively.

Warne, one of the greatest spinners of all time, scalped 708 wickets in 145 Tests for Australia. In 194 ODIs, he picked 293 wickets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shane Warne Sachin Tendulkar Brian Lara
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp