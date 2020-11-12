STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shakib Al Hasan to visit India under 'air bubble' arrangement

The 33-year-old recently cleared the fitness test and was deemed fit for the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 cup.

Shakib Al Hasan (File | AP)

By IANS

DHAKA: Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be visiting India under the air bubble arrangement signed between the two countries, the High Commission of India in Bangladesh has informed.

"High Commission of India in Bangladesh glad to receive top Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and former captain Bangladesh cricket team today. A player extremely popular both in India and Bangladesh, he is visiting India availing #IndiaBangladesh #AirBubble arrangement (sic)," the high commission wrote along with a picture on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Last month, the high commission had said that Bangladesh nationals wanting to travel to India, except for tourism purposes, will now be able to travel under the arrangement.

The left-handed all-rounder was banned from all forms of the game for two years for breaching Anti-corruption Code of the International Cricket Council (ICC), one year of that suspended, in October 2019. His ban ended last month on October 29, after which he became eligible to play again. Shakib had stayed in the US for the most part of his ban period with his in-laws and family.

He has so far played 56 Tests, 206 ODIs and 76 T20Is for Bangladesh in which he has scored 3862, 6323 and 1567 runs respectively. Besides, he has also picked up 210, 260 and 92 wickets respectively in the three formats.

