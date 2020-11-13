STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

CSK hails BCCI's efforts for making IPL possible 'against all odds'

The tournament came to an end on Tuesday as Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final to lift the title. Mumbai defeated Delhi by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.

Published: 13th November 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI President Saurav Ganguly, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, Jt.Secretary Jayesh George during the final. (Photo | IPL)

BCCI President Saurav Ganguly, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, Jt.Secretary Jayesh George during the final. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

CHENNAI: As the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hailed the efforts of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for conducting the tournament against "all odds" amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The tournament came to an end on Tuesday as Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final to lift the title. Mumbai defeated Delhi by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.

Initially, the tournament was scheduled to commence in March but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With several guidelines in place, the competition began on September 19 in the UAE.

"When COVID played basketball in all our lives, few believed that this lovely little tour shall see the light of day. Big #WhistlePodu for @BCCI and all those involved for making #IPL2020 possible against all odds," CSK tweeted.

CSK were the first team to bow out of the megaevent. It was the first time that MS Dhoni-led CSK had failed to reach the top four.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Capitals' Ravichandran Ashwin had also praised BCCI for pulling off the tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It wasn't our night!! @DelhiCapitals Well done @mipaltan, deserved winners and so clinical through the tournament @ImRo45 @ShreyasIyer15. Last but definitely not the least, it was a terrific effort by the @IPL @BCCI to pull off a tournament like this during these tough times," Ashwin had tweeted.

In the final, Rohit had played a knock of 68 runs to help Mumbai Indians chase down the target of 157, set by the Delhi Capitals after opting to bat first.

With this victory, Mumbai Indians claimed their fifth IPL title. The franchise had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI IPL COVID-19
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp