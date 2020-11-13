I'm healthy, heart working good: Kapil Dev extends Diwali greetings

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, who underwent an angioplasty last month, on Friday greeted fans on the occasion of Diwali and said he is healthy and his heart is working good.

Kapil was admitted to the hospital on October 23 after he complained of chest pain. He then underwent an angioplasty and was discharged on October 25.

"Happy Dipawali to everybody and I hope this year brings lots and lots of happiness to everybody. Thanks for your wishes. I am healthy and happy. Heart is working good but I want to wish everybody lots and lots of happiness around the world," the veteran cricketer said in a video posted on his official Twitter handle.

On Thursday, the former cricketer shared a video where he can be seen playing golf with his friends.

Kapil has played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for the Indian cricket team. In the longest format of the game, the all-rounder amassed 5248 runs and picked 434 wickets.

Under his leadership, India lifted the 1983 World Cup after defeating West Indies in the final.