On this day in 2014, Rohit Sharma registered highest individual score in ODIs

Rohit, popularly known as 'Hitman', went on to score 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata that till date remains the highest score by any batsman in the 50-over format.

Published: 13th November 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On this day in 2014, Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma registered the highest individual score in ODIs.

Rohit, popularly known as 'Hitman', went on to score 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata that till date remains the highest score by any batsman in the 50-over format.

The right-handed batsman was given a reprieve when he was just on a score of four runs, and the batsman went on to make the most of it as he scored 260 more runs to make the Sri Lankan bowlers toil on the field.

The individual score of 200 has been scored by batsmen just eight times in ODIs. Rohit has registered a double century three times in ODIs. He scored 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 and he also registered 208 runs against Australia in 2017.

While his first double ton came against Australia at Bengaluru in 2013. He smashed 209 off 158 balls.

Sachin Tendulkar was the first batsman on the planet to register a double century in the 50-over format as he achieved the feat against South Africa in 2010.

It was the fourth ODI of the five-match series in which Rohit decided to show the world his big-hitting skills. Rohit scored 264 runs comprised of 33 fours and nine sixes. That knock helped the Indian side to put up a score of 404/5 in the allotted fifty overs. Rohit was finally dismissed on the final ball of the innings by Nuwan Kulasekara.

Later, the Men in Blue bundled out Sri Lanka for 251 runs, registering a win by 153 runs. He also went on to play a knock of 85 runs in the second match of the series to guide the Men in Blue to an emphatic eight-wicket win.

Recently, Rohit led his side Mumbai Indians to the fifth IPL title after defeating Delhi Capitals by five-wicket in the final.

Rohit is now set to shift focus to the Test series against Australia that gets underway from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval. And this will hit the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to complete rehabilitation as he injured his left hamstring during the league.

