Indian team begins training with gym and running in Australia

Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj are shown doing some running on the field.

Published: 14th November 2020 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Indian pacer T Natarajan working out alongside other teammates.

Indian pacer T Natarajan working out alongside other teammates. (Photo | BCCI Twitter)

By IANS

SYDNEY: The Indian cricket team got down to training for the first time on Saturday after setting foot on Australian soil. The team reached on Thursday and spent Friday at their Sydney Olympic Park hotel.

The team is undergoing quarantine at the Sydney Olympic Park's Pullman Hotel. The New South Welsh government has given permission to the Indian team to practice during quarantine.

On Saturday, the players started with gym work and running.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted pictures on Twitter of Rishabh Pant, who is part of the Test team, doing cycling while pace bowler T.Natarajan, who has been included in India's T20 squad in place of injured Varun Chakravarthy, is shown lifting dumbbells with his two hands. Cheteshwar Pujara, also a part of Test squad is also seen working out.

Pace bowler Shardul Thakur is seen stretching in the gym.

Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj are shown doing some running on the field.

"Two days off the plane and #TeamIndia had their first outdoor session today. A bit of running to get the body moving," tweeted the BCCI handle.

Leg-spinner bowler Yuzvendra Chahal also posted a picture of his with Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav taken on the field. "Back with my brother @imkuldeep18 and back on national duty for #TeamIndia," tweeted the leg-spinner.

While Chahal is a part of both the limited-overs squads, Kuldeep is a part of only the ODI squad.

The Indian team is on a 69-day all-format tour and will play their first match, an ODI in Sydney on November 27.

