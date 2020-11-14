STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine​ becomes first player to hit 100 sixes in Women's Big Bash League

During her innings, Sophie Devine smashed three sixes and as a result, she went past the 100 sixes mark in WBBL.

Published: 14th November 2020 03:17 PM

New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine

New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine (Photo | Sophie Devine Instagram)

By ANI

SYDNEY: New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine on Saturday became the first player to cross the 100 sixes mark in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

She achieved the feat against Melbourne Renegades on Saturday at the Spotless Stadium. Devine played an unbeaten knock of 77 runs to take Perth Scorchers over the line by nine wickets and 31 balls to spare.

During her innings, Devine smashed three sixes and as a result, she went past the 100 sixes mark in WBBL.

The right-handed batter has played 74 matches in the WBBL and now she has a total of 101 sixes to her name. She has scored 2,433 runs in the WBBL at an average of 39.88 with her highest score being 103 not out.

In the WBBL, Devine has 15 scores of fifty-plus and she has also scored centuries two times in the competition.

Ashleigh Gardner of Sydney Sixers has the second most number of 6s in WBBL as she has 63 sixes to her credit.

Alyssa Healy (48), who plays for Sydney Sixers is in the third spot.

