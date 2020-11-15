STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli a very powerful guy in world cricket: Mark Taylor

Accepting the notion that the talismanic Indian batsman could be the most powerful figure in the game, Taylor believes it's a title that sits well with Kohli.

Published: 15th November 2020 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

India's Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

India's Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Former Australia captain Mark Taylor believes current India skipper Virat Kohli is a very powerful guy in world cricket who does a very good job of being a statesman as well as an aggressive cricketer.

Following the pink-ball Test, which will be played from December 17 to 21 in Adelaide during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli will return to India to be with wife Anushka Sharma who is expecting their first baby in January. However, he will take part in the limited-overs leg of the tour, which consist of three ODIs and as many T20Is.

"I think he is a very powerful guy in world cricket, but I think he does a very good job to walk that fine line in being an aggressive cricketer and also a statesman. I think he's doing it very well," Taylor was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Accepting the notion that the talismanic Indian batsman could be the most powerful figure in the game, Taylor believes it's a title that sits well with Kohli.

"I think he treats that responsibility with great respect," the former Australia skipper said. "He's still very much his own person when you watch him play.

"I've always found him in the times I've spoken to him to be very respectful to the game and those playing it and those who have played it," he added.

Recently, current Australia head coach Justin Langer termed Kohli as "probably the best player" he has seen in his life.

"Virat Kohli is probably the best player I've ever seen in my life for so many reasons, not only batting but his energy and passion for the game, the way he fields," Langer said.

He also hailed Kohli's decision to leave the series mid-way in order to be with his wife.

"I cannot believe he displays the energy he does in everything he does and I've got so much respect for him. I've also got respect for him in the sense that he's made this decision (to return for the birth)," Langer said.

"He's a human being like all of us... if I was giving advice to any of my players I would always say never, ever miss the birth of your children because it is one of the great things you'll ever do," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mark Taylor Virat Kohli world cricket
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp