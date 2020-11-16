STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Netherlands cricketer Paul van Meekeren works as food delivery guy to make ends meet

The 27-year-old bowler, who last played against Zimbabwe in June 2019, revealed that he is working as a food delivery guy to make his ends meet during the lockdown.

Published: 16th November 2020 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Netherlands cricketer Paul van Meekeren

Netherlands cricketer Paul van Meekeren.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Covid-19 pandemic has affected lives of people irrespective of their professions, economic, social or religious status. Be it a government professional, an engineer, a businessman - the livelihood of each and every individual has been affected to a certain extent.

Cricket is also one such sport which has not stayed unaffected as it had to halt following the outbreak of novel coronavirus in March. While financially strong cricket playing countries like England, India, Australia have started cricketing activities and are making their way towards the new normal, associate nations such as the Netherlands, Afghanistan, Namibia, Nepal and others are still trying to come out of the pandemic in order to organise tournaments and look after their cricketers.

A recent tweet by Netherlands cricketer Paul van Meekeren has given an insight on how the players of the second-tier cricket nations are going about their lives amid the pandemic which has claimed more than a billion lives so far across the world. The 27-year-old bowler, who last played against Zimbabwe in June 2019, revealed that he is working as a food delivery guy to make his ends meet during the lockdown.

ESPNcricinfo, in a tweet, mentioned that 2020 T20 World Cup would have ended on Sunday at the MCG in Australia if the situation were normal and there was no outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Retweeting the post, Meekeren expressed his sadness on not playing the tournament and revealed that he has to instead deliver food to get through the winters.

"Should've been playing cricket today now I'm delivering Uber eats to get through the winter months!! Funny how things change hahaha keep smiling people (sic)," said Meekeren.

Over 4 lakh Covid-19 cases have been reported in the Netherlands with more than 8,000 people losing their lives to the deadly disease. The country last went into a four-week partial lockdown from October 14.

Meekeren has so far played five ODIs and 41 T20Is for the Netherlands in which he has picked up four and 47 wickets respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paul van Meekeren Netherlands
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp