STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

We haven't done enough in past to address racism: Australian pacer Pat Cummins

Barefoot Circle is a statement taken up by Australian cricket more broadly to connect with Aboriginal culture and the land on which matches are played.

Published: 16th November 2020 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Pat Cummins

Australia paceman Pat Cummins (File | AFP)

By ANI

SYDNEY: Australia men's team plans to form a Barefoot Circle in acknowledgement of Aboriginal Australian before every series it plays, starting with the ODI matches against India later this month, vice-captain Pat Cummins feels that the country lacks behind to address racism but added that they want to become better.

Barefoot Circle is a statement taken up by Australian cricket more broadly to connect with Aboriginal culture and the land on which matches are played, and has already been adopted by the national women's team, Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) clubs and more recently the state teams in the Sheffield Shield last week.

"We have decided to do the Barefoot Circle. We are going to look at doing it at the start of each series and it is a pretty easy decision for us. As soon as you try and learn a little bit about it, it just becomes a really easy decision. Not only as a sport but we as people are absolutely against racism. We can probably put our hands up and say we have not done enough in the past and we want to get better, so this is one small thing we are going to introduce this summer," ESPNcricinfo quoted Cummins as saying.

"In addition, we are going to try and do a lot of work on our education, we are going to try and learn as much about our history here in Australia, in particular, moving forward, and look forward to doing the Barefoot Circle. I thought NAIDOC week last week in the Sheffield Shield was quite a powerful opening day, and in the WBBL seeing lots of great acts there as well," he added.

Players will be free to make their own statements including taking a knee, the Barefoot Circle had been deemed the best way for the team to begin to acknowledge that in addressing racism.

"I think the most obvious one was in Australia; we think the most marginalised group is the First Nations people and Indigenous peoples, and we think the Barefoot Circle's a great way to celebrate them. Some people might want to take the knee, some people might want to show it in different ways, and absolutely we're all for that, but we've come together as a team and think this is the best way we can demonstrate anti-racism as well as celebrating Indigenous culture here," Cummins said.

"It's something we spoke about, empowering anyone to make a certain demonstration, whether it's taking a knee or whatever it is, we'll 100 per cent support them in that. I think it all boils down to the idea racism exists and we want to do our bit to help stop that and try to be better. I think everyone will do it in their own little way internally, but what we've spoken about is everyone's absolutely on board with the Barefoot Circle and I'm not sure anyone will take it any further than that," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australia racism Pat Cummins Aboriginals
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp