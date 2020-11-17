STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli loves 'Test cricket practice sessions', shares video

Published: 17th November 2020 07:09 PM

India's captain Virat Kohli

India's captain Virat Kohli (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

SYDNEY: In Australia for India's upcoming tour, skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to express his love for test cricket practice sessions.

Kohli shared a video of him practicing and captioned it: "Love test cricket practice sessions."

India's preparation for the upcoming challenge against Australia is in full swing. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), over the past few days, has shared several posts in which players can be seen sweating it out, be it in the gym or in the nets.

BCCI, on Tuesday, tweeted a video of Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj practicing.

"The master and his apprentice When @MdShami11 and Siraj bowled in tandem at #TeamIndia's nets. Fast and accurate!," BCCI wrote.

India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, beginning on November 27.

Kohli will just be playing one Test against Australia, and then he will head back home after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI. The first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this match will be a day-night contest.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). India and Australia are at the top two spots in the WTC standings. 

