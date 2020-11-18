STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Great to get back to business: Ravi Shastri on preparations for Australia series

India and Australia are slated to lock horns against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests.

Published: 18th November 2020 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri

Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri (Photo | BCCI)

By ANI

SYDNEY: Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday said that it is great to get back to business as the Virat Kohli-led has been undergoing training sessions ahead of the series against Australia.

India and Australia are slated to lock horns against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests.

Shastri posted photos alongside Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shardul Thakur and he captioned the post as: "Great to get back to business - with @hardikpandya7 @SDhawan25, @imShard, #TeamIndia #AUSvIND.

India and Australia will first lock horns against each other in ODIs and T20Is and then both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game.

Kohli will just be playing one Test against Australia, and then he will head back home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

On Tuesday, the Indian team had started preparing for the Test series as Kohli posted a video of batting with the red-ball. The fielders were positioned in Test-match like fielding positions and the Kohli-led side seemed to be using a Test-match like stimulation to leave no stone unturned in preparing for the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins.

Indian squad for all the three-formats had arrived in Australia last week and now every player has started undergoing net sessions to be fully prepared.

During the 2018-19 series, India managed to record their first Test series win on Australian soil. Kohli-led side eventually won the series 2-1 and now they would be looking to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this match will be a day-night contest.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). India and Australia are at the top two spots in the WTC standings.

