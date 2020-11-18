STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Kane Richardson withdraws from limited overs series against India, Andrew Tye called in

The first Test between India and Australia is scheduled to begin at the Adelaide Oval on December 17.

Published: 18th November 2020 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Australia pacer Andrew Tye

Australia pacer Andrew Tye (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Fast bowler Andrew Tye on Wednesday replaced Kane Richardson in Australia's squad for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against India after the latter decided to be with his family in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cricket Australia has said that Richardson had informed the national selectors on Tuesday about his decision to withdraw from the squad to spend time with his wife and their newborn son.

"It was a difficult decision for Kane to make but one which has the complete support of the selectors and the entire playing squad," national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement issued by CA.

"Kane wanted to remain in Adelaide with Nyki and their newborn son. We will always support our players and their families, even more so given the challenging environment we are in.

"We will miss what he brings to the team but completely understand and support his decision," it added.

Richardson's decision seemed to have been influenced by this week's COVID-19 outbreak in Adelaide and the resulting closure of some state borders, forcing CA to airlift some cricketers, including Test skipper Tim Paine and Marnus Labuschagne to Sydney early ahead of the first ODI against India at the SCG on November 27.

The first Test between India and Australia is scheduled to begin at the Adelaide Oval on December 17.

But CA had already made it clear that it remains committed to holding the first Test (Day-Night) in Adelaide and will continue to monitor the situation there.

"CA has taken a proactive approach and mobilised a number of people across the country over the past 24 hours to shore up our men's domestic and international schedules," CA's interim chief executive Nick Hockley had said.

"CA will continue to monitor the situation in South Australia and the resulting border restrictions around the country."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andrew Tye Kane Richardson India vs Australia India vs Australia Series India vs Australia Test Series
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp