STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Melbourne Stars sign Afghanistan spinner Zahir Khan

Afghanistan spinner Zahir Khan is expected to be available for the full BBL season, Melbourne Stars said on Wednesday.

Published: 18th November 2020 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Melbourne Stars spinner Zahir Khan

Melbourne Stars spinner Zahir Khan (Photo | Melbourne Stars Twitter)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Melbourne Stars have secured Afghanistan spinner Zahir Khan ahead of the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) beginning December 10.

The 21-year-old left-arm wrist spinner is expected to be available for the full BBL season, the franchise said on Wednesday.

"I'm really looking forward to playing for the Stars during this BBL season. The squad is looking strong and I'd like to thank the club for giving me the chance to be part of it. Together I am sure we will build a successful season," Zahir said.

Zahir's signing follows last week's confirmation the club has also secured England's Jonny Bairstow and West Indian Nicholas Pooran on the club's international roster.

He played eight matches for the Brisbane Heat last season, taking 8 wickets and has represented teams in the Indian Premier League, Caribbean Premier League and Pakistan Super League.

"We're looking forward to having Zahir on board for this season. His left arm wrist spin will give us a variety of options. Together with Adam Zampa, Tom O'Connell, Clint Hinchliffe and the support our skipper Glenn Maxwell, we're pleased with the group of spinners we'll have available over the course of the season," said Stars head coach David Hussey.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zahir Khan Melbourne Stars BBL BBL 2020 Big Bash League Big Bash League 2020
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp