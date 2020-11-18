STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mohammad Kaif bats for Ravichandran Ashwin to represent India in T20Is

Ashwin has been a regular member of the Indian side in the longest format of the game but the spinner last represented his country in 2017 in the limited-overs format.

Published: 18th November 2020 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels Ravichandran Ashwin can be a 'valuable asset' for the Indian side in the shortest format of the game as the spinner had dismissed some of the big power hitters in the powerplay overs in the recently concluded 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ashwin has been a regular member of the Indian side in the longest format of the game but the spinner last represented his country in 2017 in the limited-overs format. His last game in T20Is came against West Indies in July 2017 while Ashwin's last match in ODIs was against the same side in June 2017.

In the recently concluded IPL, Ashwin picked 13 wickets in 15 games for Delhi Capitals with an economy of 7.66. He dismissed players such as Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, star KXIP batsman Chris Gayle and MI's Kieron Pollard.

Kaif, who is Delhi Capitals' assistant coach, feels that Ashwin still has a lot to offer in the T20I format for Team India and that the spinner can be a valuable asset for the side.

"Virat, Rohit, Pollard, Gayle, Warner, QDK, Karun, Buttler, Smith, Paddikal, Pooran. Read and re-read @ashwinravi99's list of big scalps from IPL 13, mostly in power plays. Feel Ash can still be a valuable asset for India in T20Is," Kaif tweeted.

Meanwhile, Ashwin is gearing up for the upcoming Test series against Australia. On Monday, in the net session, Ashwin was seen launching volleys to KL Rahul using a tennis racquet, and the wicket-keeper batsman was seen practicing pull shots.

India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, slated to begin from November 27 in Sydney.

Kohli will just be playing one Test against Australia and will then head back home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this will be a day-night contest.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). India and Australia are at the top two spots in the WTC standings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Kaif Ravichandran Ashwin
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp