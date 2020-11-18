Tamil Nadu Cricket Association leagues to resume next month

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has decided to resume first division league matches from December 10 and games in other division from the third week of December. Confirmation of dates is expected next week after the Apex Council meeting.

The league was suspended in February due to the global crisis. Only semifinals and final have to be conducted in the first division. Around 80 fixtures remain from second to sixth divisions. Meanwhile, the training camp for the state cricketers is expected to start from Thursday if there is no rain. All of them have tested negative.

Radhesh loses to Naseer

Radhesh of YMCA lost 3-4 to Naseer of QBC 3-4 in an opening round match of the Ajay Rastogi Memorial All India Open snooker championship on Tuesday. Results (Rd 1): Naseer (QBC) bt Radhesh (YMCA) 4-3; Abhishek (TNBSA) bt Srinivas Naidu (GNC) 4-0.

Shrikrishna bags title

S Shrikrishna, a student of Vivekanada College representing PSPB, won the QBG Open snooker tournament defeating Peter Paul of Railways 5-3 in the final. This was the first tournament in Tamil Nadu post lockdown. The tournament had 175 entries from Tamil Nadu and Andhra and was held at QBG Zone, QBG Tricks and Cue Zone. Shrikrishna bagged `20,000 and highest break (86) award.

Kits for budding cricketers

Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies provided cricket kits to six underprivileged players. These were given by Dr Ishari K Ganesh, chairman of Vels Group of Institutions, and Preethaa Ganesh, vice president of Vels Group of Institutions, to celebrate the six matches won by Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020. M Boopathy (Dindigul, U-19), S Jayanth (Dindigul, U-16), P Saravanan (Coimbatore, U-14), R Raja Giri (Thiruvallur, U-16), P Mariappan (Trichy, U-19) and AD Siyam Vikash (Tirpur, U-14) received the kits.