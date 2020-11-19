STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma reaches NCA to complete rehab with eye on Test series

Rohit is not part of India's limited overs squad for the Australia tour and selectors included him in the revised Test squad after he played two IPL games for Mumbai Indians besides the final.

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Kept away from the limited-overs series against Australia with an eye on the four-match Test series, opener Rohit Sharma reached the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Thursday as he looks to complete rehabilitation after he injured his left hamstring during the recently concluded Indian Premier League.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that the Mumbai Indians skipper had reached the NCA on Thursday morning and was undergoing assessment.

"He was set to come here post-Diwali and he arrived today morning. He is undergoing assessment before a call is taken on his rehabilitation routine and the time it will take for him to be 100 per cent," the source said.

ANI had reported on November 11 - the day after Mumbai Indians lifted the IPL trophy for the fifth time - that while the Indian players who were part of the IPL final on November 10 moved into the bubble for the national team that very night, Rohit was set to fly back to India and head to the NCA to complete his rehab.

The BCCI had informed of the decision to add Rohit to the squad for the Test series after excluding him from the tour due to the hamstring injury. "The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring Rohit Sharma's fitness and has briefed All-India Senior Selection Committee on the same. In consultation with Sharma, it has been decided to rest him for the ODIs and T20Is in Australia to regain full fitness and he has been included in India's Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," the BCCI said in a release on November 9.

The first Test is set to be played under lights from December 17 to 21 at the Adelaide Oval. The second is the Boxing Day Test which will be at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30. The third Test will be at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7 to 11 and the final Test at the Gabba from January 15 to 19.

Pace spearhead Ishant Sharma has been undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA under the watchful eyes of Paras Mhambrey -- the head coach of the U-19 national team and also a pace bowler during his playing days.

The Indian squad has already arrived in Australia post the IPL and started training for the limited-overs series, which starts with the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27. The two teams will also play a T20I series after the completion of the three-match ODI series.

