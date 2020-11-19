STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Not Ponting, not Gilchrist: David Warner's wife Candice says middle child is a fan of Virat Kohli

Warner's wife Candice in a radio chat show recently revealed that her middle child is a big fan of Virat Kohli.

Published: 19th November 2020 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Candice Warner with her 3 kids in hospital on Sunday (Instagram/@davidwarner31)

Candice Warner with her 3 kids in hospital on Sunday (Instagram/@davidwarner31)

By ANI

SYDNEY: Virat Kohli has been a role model for millions of budding cricketers across the globe and the latest addition in the Indian skipper's fan club is Australian opening batsman David Warner's second daughter.

Warner's wife Candice in a radio chat show recently revealed that her middle child is a big fan of Virat Kohli. The duo have three girls Ivy-Mae (6), Indi-Rae (4), and Isla Rose (1). And the middle child's favourite is not legends like Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist but Indian skipper Kohli.

Speaking to Triple M Sydney radio station, Candice said, "We do play a little bit of backyard cricket. The funny thing is my girls, sometimes they wanna be dad, sometimes they wanna be Finchy (Aaron Finch) but my middle child, she wants to be Virat Kohli. And I am not even joking, her favourite player is Virat Kohli. She is the rebel."

Candice also spoke about the competitive spirit of the daughters when they play with dad David at home.

"The kids blow up because he bowls bouncers to them and they are only like 6 and 4. They are like 'dad no bouncers or don't spin the ball'. The sledging still happens in the backyard," said Candice.

Warner and Kohli will be up against each other in the upcoming series between Australia and India.

The two teams are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, slated to begin from November 27 in Sydney.

Kohli will be playing just one Test against Australia and will then head back home after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI.

BCCI had also confirmed that Rohit Sharma will be rested for the white-ball leg of the Australia tour and will be a part of the Test squad. He hit the National Cricket Academy on Thursday to complete his rehabilitation after suffering a hamstring injury during the IPL.

The first Test between India and Australia will be a day-night contest. The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). India and Australia are at the top two spots in the WTC standings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli David Warner Candice
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp