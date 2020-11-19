STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

When Sachin Tendulkar told Aussie Brad Hogg 'this will never happen again'

Tendulkar gave Hogg in writing that he would never take his wicket again.

Published: 19th November 2020 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Australian cricketer Brad Hogg (R) jumps in air to celebrate alongwith teammate Adam Gilchrist (C) the wicket of Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (L). (Photo | AFP)

Australian cricketer Brad Hogg (R) jumps in air to celebrate alongwith teammate Adam Gilchrist (C) the wicket of Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (L). (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has signed his autograph on diverse things for his fans and players he has played with and against, and one such signature he put on a photo of his shattered stumps, bowled by former Australia Chinaman bowler Brad Hogg in 2007.

During the third One-day International against Australia on October 5 in Hyderabad, India chased 291 to win. Hogg bowled Tendulkar, who had opened the innings alongside Gautam Gambhir, in the 27th over of the innings for 43.

After the match, Hogg had revealed in an interview to The Sunday Age, Tendulkar gave him in writing to the Australian that he would never take his wicket again.

"I got him out in one of the games, and there was a photo of it I asked him to sign for me. He did it and wrote me a message. Underneath his signature, he wrote, 'This will never happen again, Hoggy'," Hogg had told The Sunday Age at the time.

It so happened that Hogg never took Tendulkar's wicket again. But that autograph remains a "prized possession" for the cricketer-turned-commentator.

"It's a bit of a prized possession. It's an honour to be on the field with the calibre of a player like Sachin Tendulkar. To bowl at him is a great experience. It's not overawing, just a great experience. If I'm out there, I'm out there to compete against him and make life as hard as possible for him," he said.

India lost that match by 47 runs, despite Yuvraj Singh's 115-ball 121. However, Tendulkar kept his word and never got out against Hogg again in his career.

In his stellar career that spanned over two decades, Tendulkar scored 100 centuries across Tests and ODIs -- a record that still stands. In 463 ODIs, Tendulkar scored 18,426 runs, including 49 tons, and in Tests, he tallied 15,921, including 51 centuries. In his lone T20I appearance which came against South Africa in 2006, he scored 10 runs.

On the other hand, Hogg played seven Tests, 123 ODIs, and 15 T20Is, in which he scalped 17, 157, and 7 wickets respectively, between 1996 and 2014.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Brad Hogg
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp