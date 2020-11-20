STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Gavaskar's 'The Champs Foundation' comes to aid of ailing hockey Olympian MP Singh

Mohinder Pal Singh, who is better known as MP Singh, has been suffering from kidney ailment and the 58-year-old is on dialysis waiting for a donor for transplant.

Published: 20th November 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Legendary Sunil Gavaskar's 'The CHAMPS Foundation', which has been helping a lot of sports personalities under financial distress for more than two decades, have come to the aid of ailing hockey Olympian Mohinder Pal Singh.

Mohinder Pal Singh, who is better known as MP Singh, has been suffering from kidney ailment and the 58-year-old is on dialysis waiting for a donor for transplant.

When contacted, Gavaskar spoke about how the idea of The CHAMPS Foundation (Caring, Helping, Assisting, Motivating, Promoting Sportspersons) came up.

"I had been reading in the media about the hard times that our earlier Olympians and (international) medallists were facing in their later years," Gavaskar told PTI.

"The information about Shri MP Singh's health also came about thanks to the print media," Gavaskar said.

MP Singh was an integral part of the Indian hockey team that took part in the 1988 Seoul Olympics and played alongside likes of Mohammed Shahid, MM Somaya, Jude Felix, Pargat Singh to name a few.

For the iconic former India cricket captain, the primary reason behind setting up the foundation was that there wasn't any specific organisation that helped former stars who have given their all for the nation and have subsequently fallen in hard times.

"Since there are many Foundations for Education, Health, Child and Senior citizens and such but none for former international sportspersons, I thought of setting up a Foundation with a personal contribution," Gavaskar said.

"We then organised a double wicket tournament with the members of the 1983 World Cup team and it was being partnered by an industrialist or a corporate head with their companies making a donation to the corpus of the fund," he said.

Till date, 'The CHAMPS Foundation' has helped 21 former players with monthly assistance as well as by taking care of their medical expenses.

"We would like to help more but we get to know about an international who is struggling to make ends meet only when the media does a story. We can be contacted via email on info@champsindia. org or +919967085558 or https://champsindia. org," the 'Little Master' said.

Asked about how the foundation checks the credibility of people seeking financial assistance, Gavaskar said that there are systems in place.

"The Foundation has friends who do the background check after which the decision to assist or not is taken," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sunil gavaskar champs foundation Mohinder Pal Singh
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp