Percentage of points for World Test Championship

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board of Directors have approved a recommendation from its Cricket Committee headed by Anil Kumble that percentage of points earned will determine the position of teams on the World Test Championship (WTC) table. It is done because several fixtures have been cancelled due to the pandemic. Australia and India are first and second at the moment on the percentage tally with 0.82 and 0.75.

England (0.61) and New Zealand (0.5) are next. The final is slated for June, 2021.

Just under half of the WTC matches have been played so far.