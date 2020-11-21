STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Aussies will get extra competitive vs motivated Virat Kohli: Marcus Stoinis

Kohli, who is heading family way in January, will be returning after playing the six white ball games and the opening day/night Test scheduled in Adelaide.

Published: 21st November 2020 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Virat Kohli is more than hundred percent charged up every time he takes the field and the Australian team is preparing in equal measure to counter the threat posed by the Indian captain, said all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

Kohli, who is heading family way in January, will be returning after playing the six white ball games and the opening day/night Test scheduled in Adelaide.

"Don't worry about Virat. He is up for every single game that he's playing. Yeah, maybe there will be extra motivation, but I don't think there's any extra motivation than 110 percent," Stoinis was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"So let's see. I am sure he (Kohli) will be ready to go. He is getting home for the birth of his kid, which is the right decision in my opinion. So I am sure he will be extra motivated."

Stoinis said that coach Justin Langer and his men will have foolproof strategy to counter the India skipper, who is in a league of his own when it comes to white-ball cricket.

"We've definitely got our strategies, we've had things that have worked in the past, and at other times the same plans haven't worked and he's made some runs.

"Obviously, he (Kohli) is a great player, and to all these good players, you do what you want to do, you have your plans, and on the day, you get extra competitive and you hope it all falls in your side of the court."

On the personal front, Stoinis scored 352 runs and took 13 wickets for Delhi Capitals in the IPL and wants to replicate that performance in the limited overs games against India, starting November 27.

Asked what changed for him this season, Stoinis said: "I will hopefully continue to bring that form into the summer, but there's nothing really too different (that I have been doing).

"The break was great - as bad as it was with COVID - it was nice to come back quite fresh into all these competitions. I feel like I was going well in England before leading in as well, so hopefully the results keep coming my way," he said.

Ricky Ponting as his coach in DC also helped him perform better as he loves the former skipper's style of coaching.

"He's also not someone who will sit there and tell you what to do. He will either show you the way or only sort of speak to you when he thinks he has something that can help," Stoinis said.

"You have to ask him, but I don't think he is in the business of changing careers; like all those good coaches, you never really know you're being coached until the end, when you look back and think that was that, bloody important."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli Marcus Stoinis
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp