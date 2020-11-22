STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan players to face less restrictions during quarantine in New Zealand tour: Report

Although the Pakistan Cricket Board has not allowed families to accompany the players, there will be less restrictions for the touring squad this time around compared to England.

Published: 22nd November 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan cricket team (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KARACHI: The 50-strong Pakistani cricket contingent, which is heading to New Zealand on Monday for a T20 and Test series next month, will face less restrictions compared to the tour of England that the side undertook earlier this year, a report said here.

Although the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not allowed families to accompany the players and officials but according to a report in the 'Express Newspaper', there will be less restrictions for the touring squad this time around compared to England.

The report said that after reaching Auckland, the Pakistan contingent will be in a 14-day quarantine period. Pakistan plays three T20 internationals and two Tests and the New Zealand board has said that it is looking at allowing some crowds for the matches with the cooperation of its government. The series starts with T20s on December 18.

In the initial quarantine period, players and support staff will spend three days alone in total isolation during which they will not be allowed to leave or meet each other. A COVID-19 test will be conducted on the fourth day after which groups of 15 individuals will be made, including both players and support staff members.

Members of these groups will live in their own separate areas and will not be allowed to interact with individuals of other groups for the remainder of their quarantine period. Once the quarantine period is over, another test will be conducted after which the players and officials will be free to go around as they please.

In England, the players underwent more number of COVID tests and were in quarantine for a longer duration. They were tested every five days during the England tour.

It was during the quarantine period that some West Indies players last month breached the COVID-19 protocols at their hotel leading to an extended isolation period and a severe backlash from the host cricket board.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is yet to announce the results of the COVID-19 tests that each player and official has given after gathering at the team hotel in Lahore on Saturday. But the board has made it clear that unlike the tour to England, this time anyone who tests positive he will not be going to New Zealand.

Before the tour to England in June, at least 10 players had tested positive for COVID-19 putting the tour in jeopardy and causing embarrassment to the board. The Pakistan contingent for New Zealand includes 35 players who will represent the national senior and A teams and 15 support staff personnel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistan New Zealand tour Pakistan vs New Zealand
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp