STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli's absence in Australia tour will create big hole in Indian batting order: Ian Chappell

India and Australia will first lock horns against each other in three ODIs and three T20Is first and then both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game.

Published: 22nd November 2020 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli (L) and former Australian skipper Ian Chappell

Virat Kohli (L) and former Australian skipper Ian Chappell (File photo| PTI and AP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell feels that Virat Kohli's absence will create a big hole in the Indian batting order in the upcoming four-match Test series against Tim Paine-led Australia.

India and Australia will first lock horns against each other in three ODIs and three T20Is first and then both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game. Kohli will just be playing one Test against Australia, and then he will head back home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"India also face a selection dilemma when skipper Virat Kohli departs for home for the birth of his first child following the opening Test. This creates both a big hole in the Indian batting order and an opportunity for one of their talented young players to make a name for himself," ESPNCricinfo quoted Chappell as saying.

"What was already shaping up as an exciting tussle now has the added stimulus of crucial selection decisions. The result could well come down to who is the bravest set of selectors," he added.

Chappell also said that Australia also faces a selection dilemma in terms of who will be the opening partner of David Warner. The former Australian skipper highlighted how Will Pucovski can play ahead of Joe Burns as the second opener.

"However, Pucovski has been banging on the door for a while now - something Langer craves. Pucovski has taken a sledgehammer to the entryway by making six centuries at Shield level, three of them doubles; two of those double-hundreds came this season. He has well and truly proved he is good enough at that level, so it's time to see if he can succeed in the Test arena," said Chappell.

Indian squad for all the three-formats had arrived in Australia last week and now every player has started undergoing net sessions to be fully prepared. During the 2018-19 series, India managed to record their first Test series win on Australian soil. Kohli-led side eventually won the series 2-1 and now they would be looking to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this match will be a day-night contest. The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). Australia and India are at the top two spots in the WTC standings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ian Chappell Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Australia India Australia tour India vs Australia BCCI
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp