STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

World Cup in 2023 definitely on radar: New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor admitted that it would be a challenge to go on for another three years and sign off at the mega-event.

Published: 24th November 2020 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AUCKLAND: New Zealand's seasoned batsman Ross Taylor on Tuesday said the 2023 World Cup in India "is definitely on the radar" as he hoped to prolong his career after taking a fresh look at his goals following the COVID-19 hiatus.

Taylor, 36, though admitted that it would be a challenge to go on for another three years and sign off at the mega-event.

He was speaking to reporters ahead of the first T20 International against the West Indies on November 27.

"2023 was going to be a stretch, I think, at the best of times, when it was (supposed to be held in) February and March.

And now, the World Cup has been dragged out to October and November '23, it's another six or seven months to hang around," he said.

"You've got to have short-term goals and long-term goals and the one-day World Cup is definitely on the radar.

I might have to trim things back leading into that - I'm not getting any younger.

It doesn't mean I will make it, but, it's definitely one of my goals.

" Taylor is just five games away from becoming New Zealand's most-capped international cricketer and will go past former captain Daniel Vettori's record of 437 caps during the upcoming limited overs series (three T20Is and two Tests) against West Indies at home.

Since his international debut in 2006, in an ODI against West Indies in Napier, Taylor has played 101 Tests, 232 ODIs and 100 T20Is.

"I was really happy to play one or two games for New Zealand," he said.

"I've still got to get there first, but my mentor, Martin Crowe, always used to say records are meant to be broken for the next guy to come beat.

"Whatever number of games I end up on, hopefully Kane (Williamson, who has 291 caps and whoever comes through can beat that and keep setting the bar higher," Taylor said.

The veteran, who was part of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) this season, felt it wasn't always easy to play in empty stadia and called it "a little bit dull, almost like a warm-up game".

"In domestic cricket, we don't really get a lot of people, so that hasn't felt any different.

"(From) playing in front of nobody to having the possibility of playing in front of thousands of people, I think - that's why you want to play for, you play for your family and friends and the fans.

" PTI AH AT AT 11241554 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ross Taylor New Zealand Cricket ICC World Cup 2023 ICC World Cup
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp