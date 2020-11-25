STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand Cricket chief Greg Barclay elected as ICC's new Independent Chairman

Barclay comfortably defeated Singapore's Imran Khwaja to succeed India's Shashank Manohar in a voting carried out during ICC's annual quarterly meeting.

Published: 25th November 2020 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

ICC's new Independent Chairman Greg Barclay

ICC's new Independent Chairman Greg Barclay (Photo| Twitter/ @ICC)

By PTI

DUBAI: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) head Greg Barclay has been elected as the ICC's new Independent Chairman after he comfortably defeated Singapore's Imran Khwaja to succeed India's Shashank Manohar. The voting was carried out during ICC's annual quarterly meeting on Tuesday.

The electronic voting process involved 16 board of directors -- 12 from full member (Test playing nations), three associate countries and one independent female director (Indra Nooyi of PepsiCo). "It is an honour to be elected as the Chair of the ICC and I would like to thank my fellow ICC Directors for their support. I hope we can come together to lead the sport and emerge from the global pandemic in a strong position and poised for growth," Barclay said.

"I look forward to working in partnership with our Members to strengthen the game in our core markets as well as grow it beyond that ensuring more of the world can enjoy cricket. I take my position as a custodian of the game very seriously and am committed to working on behalf of all 104 ICC Members to create a sustainable future for our sport," he added.

The Kiwi won 11-5, receiving the all important winning vote from the embattled Cricket South Africa in the second round of voting.

He had received 10 votes to Khwaja's six in the first round last week, but as per existing rules the winner needs 11 - a two-thirds majority of the 16-person ICC Board as the 17th member is CEO Manu Sawhney who is without voting rights.

It is understood that India, England, Australia along with New Zealand voted for Barclay, who backs teams playing more bilateral series which suits the financial model of these boards in harsh economic climate.

Khwaja, on the other hand, had the support of the Pakistan Cricket Board. The former Singapore cricket board chief is an advocate of increasing ICC events which will increase the revenue pool of associate nations.

Barclay, an Auckland-based commercial lawyer, has been a director of NZC since 2012. He is currently serves as NZC's representative on the board of the ICC but will step down from the position to lead the world body in an independent capacity.

Barclay was a director of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015 and is a former board member and chairman of the Northern Districts Cricket Association.He is also an experienced company director holding board positions with various New Zealand and Australian companies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand Cricket Greg Barclay ICC ICC chairman
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp