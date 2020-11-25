STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis expects tight contest between India and Australia

With Virat Kohli on leave after the first Test in Adelaide and Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma missing at least the first two matches, Waqar feels that it will be tough for India.

Published: 25th November 2020 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Waqar Younis

Pakistan cricket legend Waqar Younis (File Photo)

By PTI

KARACHI: A rapidly grown pace battery and presence of impressive Test performers in the Indian side and comeback of David Warner and Steve Smith in the Australian camp will make it a hotly-contested series between the two nations, says Pakistani great Waqar Younis.

India's Australia challenge will begin on Friday with the first ODI in Sydney. Waqar said that Australia will come hard at India as they must be still hurting from the defeat in the 2018 Test series at home. "Australia are playing at home and have developed a good pace attack and with David Warner and Steve Smith back they appear to be very strong but India also has some good pace bowlers who have come up rapidly and they bowled well on their last tour to Australia. The Indian batting is also pretty impressive with some notable test performers like Pujara and Rahane so I expect good contests," Waqar told a YouTube channel.

But the former captain has no doubt that the absence of Virat Kohli after the first Test in Adelaide and Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma missing at least the first two matches will make difference to Indian chances of winning the series.

Kohli will be on paternity leave after the Adelaide Test while Rohit and Ishant are yet to recover from their respective injuries and will join only after the second Test of the four-match rubber. "Rohit is a top act while Ishant has a lot of experience and wickets behind him and they can't make it for the Test matches, India will feel their absence," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Waqar Younis Steve Smith David Warner India vs Australia India Australia ODIs
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp