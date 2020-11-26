STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Cricket Association denies corruption claims over T20 tournament

"All BCCI and ACA anti-corruption rules and regulations have been followed for this tournament, which was played in its true spirit,” the Andhra Cricket Association statement said

Published: 26th November 2020 08:17 PM

Ashish Reddy of Legends XI receives the Man of the Match award from DSP A Srinivasulu in Anantapur after a match on November 4 (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has released a statement saying that in the T20 tournament it conducted recently, all anti-corruption protocols were followed and there was no untoward incident. Denying claims in sections of the media that there were irregularities, ACA said these are baseless. It may be noted that the BCCI’s anti-corruption unit has also said it has received no complaints regarding the ACA’s T20 tournament and it is not probing anything.

“We would also like to mention that the Andhra Cricket Association has received a detailed 198-page match wise report for all the 33 matches from the Anti-Corruption Officers who were appointed for the tournament in which no breach was reported. All BCCI and ACA anti-corruption rules and regulations have been followed for this tournament, which was played in its true spirit,” the ACA statement said.

The association also released a list of anti-corruption rules it adhered to. These include:

1) Four anti-corruption officers appointed for the tournament.

2) Photo ID cards issued to all the players, support staff and administrative officers.

3) Head shots of all the players and support staff displayed near the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) area.

4) PMOA along with no usage of communication devices boards displayed.

5) BCCI Anti Corruption Unit Hotline number displayed at the ground.

6) Message passed on to all the coaches and also players’ WhatsApp group regarding anti-corruption protocols that need to be followed to create awareness.

7) Anti-corruption officers’ reports submitted to ACA regarding each match.

