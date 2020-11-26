STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India, Australia players to wear armbands during first ODI in honour of Dean Jones

To honour Dean Jones' life, Cricket Australia has decided to pay two significant tributes during the India series.

Published: 26th November 2020 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: The Indian and Australian cricketers will wear black armbands and observe a minute's silence ahead of the first ODI on Friday in honour of Dean Jones, who died during the IPL in September.

The former Australia batsman, who had represented his country in 52 Tests and 164 ODIs, was in Mumbai as part of IPL official broadcaster's commentary panel when he died on September 24 following a cardiac arrest.

To honour his life, Cricket Australia has decided to pay two significant tributes during the India series.

"The first celebration will come at Friday's opening one-day international against India at the SCG when there will be a minute's silence before play and both nations will don black armbands. There will also be a highlights package of his grand career on the big screen," said a report in 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

India will play three ODIs, as many T20Is and a much-anticipated four-Test series beginning with a Day-Night game at Adelaide on December 17.

The country's cricket board also arranged a tribute on the opening day of the second Test at the Melbourne cricket ground, where Jones received tremendous support from his home crowd during his playing days.

"The biggest honour, however, will be saved for the showcase event that is the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. The tribute will be held at the tea break at 3.24 pm on day one, where Jones' wife Jane and family will be in attendance," the report said.

"A poem written by local writer Chris Driscol in the wake of Jones' death will be recited, while there will be a tribute banner inside the seating bowl across a bay of seats for the entire Test. Other plans are also being discussed."

Jones' highest first-class score and his Test cap number was 324 and hence it was decided to pay the tribute at 3:34 pm.

Jones scored 3631 runs including 11 centuries in Tests, while amassing 6063 runs in One-dayers in an illustrious international career.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dean Jones Dean Jones Death India vs Australia India vs Australia Series India vs Australia Test Series India vs Australia ODI Series India vs Australia T20 Series
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp