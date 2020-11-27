STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia, 1st ODI: One bowler and 66 runs short

Lack of sixth bowling option hurts Kohli, Pandya not looking at turning his arm over in immediate future.

Published: 27th November 2020 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

India's Virat Kohli congratulates Australia's Aaron Finch, right, after the one day international cricket match between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

Among Indian captains who have led in more than 30 ODIs, nobody has a better win percentage than Virat Kohli's 71.02. He has won 62 of 90 matches as skipper and is 14 wins away from overtaking Sourav Ganguly at No 3. MS Dhoni is on top with 110 wins and it is a number Kohli can well overtake if he retains the captaincy till the 2023 World Cup. But at the moment, he is severely handicapped in the bowling department.

On Friday, as India began the tour of Australia with a 66-run defeat in Sydney, one could understand Kohli's frustration. In 2020, India are fielding a team from a different era, with just five bowling options. With Hardik Pandya still recovering from a back injury and in the process of resuming bowling again, Kohli is missing his bowling more than ever. Particularly on days when Australian batsmen target rookie Navdeep Saini on a flat deck and the captain had no option but to continue with him.

Barring Mohammed Shami, the rest of the attack including Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja couldn't control the run flow and sloppy fielding added to their misery. As Aaron Finch and David Warner batted effortlessly, you knew India were in for a long day, nowhere to hide in the huge outfield. Unlike his immediate predecessors, Kohli is saddled with a set of batsmen who don't bowl. This has always been the case after he took over as captain in 2016, but he still had Pandya and even Kedar Jadhav in the mix.

But with Jadhav out of reckoning and Pandya playing as a specialist batsman, Kohli doesn't have a sixth bowler. Manish Pandey and Shubman Gill, batsmen who warmed the bench on Friday, don't bowl either. The only way out is playing an extra bowler on Sunday. But that leaves them with a long tail, as none of the frontline bowlers barring Ravindra Jadeja are handy with the bat.

Pandya, who top-scored with 90, said India have to groom someone from within as there are not many outside who can do the job. Vijay Shankar and Shivam Dube are options, but not in the scheme of things now. "I think, we will have to find someone who has already played for India and groom them and find a way to make them play. It is always going to be difficult when you go with five bowlers, because if somebody is having an off day, you won't have someone to fulfil that role. If someone is having a bad day and there is a sixth option, other guys gets more cushion,” Pandya said.

This is the fourth straight ODI India have lost and until they address this issue, Kohli may have to endure more of this. As far as Pandya's bowling, he isn't sure when he would resume doing that. “I am thinking long term, not short term where I exhaust myself and maybe have something else which is not there. So it is going to be a process, which I am following. I can't say exactly when I am going to bowl but the process is on. In the nets, I am bowling. It is just that I am not game-ready. It is all about confidence and the skill has to be at an international level. I want to be at 100 per cent of my bowling capacity. We are thinking long term. We are thinking about the T20 World Cup and other important tournaments where my bowling will be of even more importance,” Pandya added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs Australia Virat kohli hardik Pandya
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp