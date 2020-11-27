STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs Australia: Yuzvendra Chahal concedes most runs for an Indian spinner in ODIs

Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday registered an unwanted record as he became the Indian spinner to concede most runs in an ODI.

Published: 27th November 2020 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Yuzvendra Chahal of India leaves the ground with an injury during game one of the One Day International series between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Yuzvendra Chahal of India leaves the ground with an injury during game one of the One Day International series between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

SYDNEY: Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday registered an unwanted record as he became the Indian spinner to concede most runs in an ODI.

Chahal gave away 89 runs in his 10 overs against Australia in the first ODI here at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Interestingly, the spinner broke his own record of conceding 88 runs in an ODI. Chahal had conceded the most number of runs by an Indian bowler in a World Cup match against England in 2019.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the Indian bowler to concede most runs overall in ODIs, having leaked 106 runs against South Africa in 2015.

In the ongoing match, Chahal had dismissed Marcus Stoinis for a golden duck but wasn't able to spin the web over Glenn Maxwell, who smashed a brilliant 45 off 19 balls.

Meanwhile, Australia put up an enthralling performance with the bat to set India a mammoth target of 375 in the first ODI on the back of Aaron Finch and Steve Smith's centuries.

Also, skipper Aaron Finch became the second-fastest Australian player to smash 5000 runs in ODIs. He reached 5000 runs in the 50-over format in his 126th innings, and with this feat, he surpassed former Australian cricketer late Dean Jones who had reached the mark in his 128th innings.

Warner (115 innings) is the fastest Australian batsman to register 5000 ODI runs while South African cricketer Hashim Amla (101 innings) is the fastest batsman ever to reach 5000-run mark in ODIs.

