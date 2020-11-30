STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Zealand vs West Indies: Third T20I called off due to rain, Kiwis win series 2-0

The match was halted due to light showers after 2.2 overs and was eventually called off due to persistent rain.

Published: 30th November 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: The third T20I between New Zealand and West Indies was abandoned due to rain here at the Bay Oval on Monday.

New Zealand won the first T20I in Auckland on November 27 by five wickets in a rain-shortened encounter and then rode on the fastest T20I hundred for a Kiwi player by Glenn Phillips in the second game on Sunday to seal the series.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first against West Indies in the dead rubber. Mitchell Santner was captaining New Zealand for the first time and the side included Daryl Mitchell, Scott Kuggeleijn, and Hamish Bennett in the playing XI.

West Indies had got off to a good start scoring 12 runs in the first overs but their joy was short-lived as Lockie Ferguson provided New Zealand their first breakthrough, sending Brandon King back for 11 in the second over.

The New Zealand cricket team had stepped out to take the field wearing black arms bands during their third and final T20I. The side wore black armbands to recognise Ross Dykes' service to the game in New Zealand.

Dykes, one of the great servants of cricket in New Zealand and New Zealand Cricket, has died in Auckland, aged 75.

A solid wicket-keeper batsman for Auckland, Dykes played 31 first-class games between 1967 and 1977, effecting 81 dismissals and making 723 runs at an average of 20.

"Match officials and BLACKCAPS in tonight's third T20 international at Bay Oval will wear black arm-bands to recognise Dykes' service to the game in New Zealand," NZC said in an official statement.

Dykes was the convener of selectors between 1996 and 2000; his most notable decision coming in early 1997 when his panel oversaw the selection of an 18-year-old Daniel Vettori, New Zealand's youngest Test player.

Dykes, who is survived by his wife Sue, four children, and three grandchildren, acted for several years as a NZC match referee, overseeing first-class games, List A matches, and women's internationals.

